Assistant Federal Security Director of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Arrested on PSLPD Warrant

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 4, 2024: U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Atlanta detained and arrested Maxine McManaman, the Assistant Federal Security Director of Transportation Security Administration (TSA), after arriving from an international flight on December 28th, 2023. She was arrested on a PSLPD arrest warrant for one count of FSS 831.01, Forgery, a third-degree felony. She is currently detained at the Clayton County Jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County.

The investigation began in April of 2023 and involved the exploitation of a family member with dementia. The investigation determined that on December 5, 2022, a quitclaim deed was prepared by Maxine McManaman and stated that the Grantor was listing Maxine McManaman and Delroy Chambers as the Grantee. There were two signatures on the back of the document both listed as Grantor. One was Maxine McManaman's with letters “POA” in front and the other was Delroy Chambers. It was determined that the Grantor could not have signed the document on the date specified, since the Grantor was determined to be in Atlanta, GA on that date. Maxine McManaman and Delroy Chambers, Sr. were determined to have both falsified the quitclaim deed.

Delroy Chambers, Sr. was previously arrested in Port St. Lucie on December 20th, 2023, in relation to this case on 2 counts of Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Adult - $50,000 or More, 2 counts of Forgery, and Simple Neglect of an Elderly or Disabled Adult and has since bonded out of the St. Lucie County Jail.