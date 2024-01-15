Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a Federal Holiday; Treasure Coast Communities Honor His Life and Legacy

Treasure Coast - Monday January 15, 2024: Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday that falls on the third Monday of January every year. This year, the federal holiday actually falls on King’s birthday, January 15th.

Most non-essential federal, state and local government offices are closed today, along with many banks, schools and other public agencies and private businesses. Most Grocery and convenience stores will be open.

The City of Port St. Lucie is holding a 'Martin Luther King Jr. Family Fun Day' from noon until 4 p.m. at Whispering Pines Park. It kicks off at Noon with a “March Through the Park”. There will be food and entertainment. The event is free and open to all.

A 'Celebration of the Life and Legacy' of Martin Luther King will be held in Stuart at the Guy Davis Sports Complex on 10th Street. The Afro-American Citizens of East Stuart, Inc., and The City of Stuart are sponsoring the event which includes a parade, music, dance and art.

That celebration is set to begin at 11 a.m.

In Fort Pierce the annual MLK Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at Avenue I and N 25th Street.