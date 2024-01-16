FPREN: Winter Alerts in Effect as Coldest Air of the Season Arrives in Northern Florida; Impact Minimal for Treasure Coast

Florida - Tuesday January 16, 2024: The coldest air of the season so far is expected to arrive in Florida Tuesday night. This airmass closely trails a cold front that continues to produce wintry precipitation and thunderstorms across the northern half of the state Tuesday afternoon.

Near and below freezing temperatures are expected across Florida's Panhandle and the northern half of the peninsula overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Freeze

alerts have already been issued in advance of the sub freezing temperatures.

Early on Tuesday morning a strong cold front was positioned near the Pensacola area. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity had developed in the vicinity of the boundary. In the western Panhandle, temperatures fallen to near freezing and there were some reports of freezing rain and wintry precipitation over interior sections of Santa

Rosa and Escambia counties.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect through 9 AM Wednesday. Winds are not expected to be particularly strong, but the addition of wind with the already cold temperatures could make it feel even colder. Wind chill values could be as low as the middle teens. Wednesday’s temperatures will remain much cooler than average. Highs Wednesday may

only reach the 40s in some areas of north Florida.

By Thursday morning, lows may be a tad warmer than Wednesday, but many areas could still register near or just below freezing. Widespread frost is expected, especially over the Panhandle and North Florida. However, Thursday afternoon, highs should warm into the 60s ahead of another storm system that will bring showers by Thursday night.

Another dose of cold air is slated to arrive by the weekend.