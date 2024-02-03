Super Mario Movie Night: Free Outdoor Movie Night Under the Stars

Port St. Lucie - Saturday February 3, 2024: Embrace the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom as the City of Port St. Lucie Neighborhood Services Department presents “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” a free outdoor movie night. Families and gaming enthusiasts are invited to join the fun on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center Village Square, 9221 Southeast Event Center Place.

Prepare to be transported into the pixelated world of Mario, Luigi, and the iconic characters from the Super Mario universe. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience as attendees gather under the twinkling stars to relive the adventures of the famous plumbers in their quest to defeat the evil Bowser and save the Mushroom Kingdom from his destructive schemes.

Event details:

· Date: Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

· Time: 7 – 8:30 p.m.

· Location: MIDFLORIDA Event Center Outside Lawn, 9221 SE Event Center Place

· Admission: Free

In addition to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, attendees can enjoy free popcorn and enter a raffle for a chance to win a Lego Super Mario - Bowser's Airship or Lego Super Mario - Yoshi's Gift House.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the most fun your family can have without a controller in their hands. Join us for a night of entertainment, adventure and the unmistakable charm of the Super Mario Brothers.

Pack your blankets and pillows for a great time at this free outdoor event!

Discover more at www.CityofPSL.com/NICE.