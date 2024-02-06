Federal Financial Aid Workshops Scheduled at All IRSC Campuses

Fort Pierce - Tuesday February 6, 2024: Indian River State College (IRSC) will hold Financial Aid workshops at all campuses for new and current students, including Promise students who are returning for the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters.

There is no fee for these workshops. Financial Aid staff members will be on hand at all workshops to answer questions and help students complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students need to bring Social Security numbers for themselves and their parents, driver’s licenses, alien registration or permanent resident cards, student and parent 2022 W-2 forms and other records showing money earned in 2022, student and parent 2022 Federal Income Tax Return, and untaxed income form for 2022 (if applicable).

Workshops are scheduled for:

IRSC Massey Campus - 3209 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34981



March 4, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Student Success Building W

March 20, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Student Success Building W

March 25, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Student Success Building W

April 1, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Student Success Building W

April 11, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Student Success Building W

April 15, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Student Success Building W

To R.S.V.P., visit https://connect.irsc.edu/event/irsc.events.489309. For more information, contact Alex Arnold at 772-462-7444 or email Aarnold@irsc.edu.

IRSC Mueller Campus - 6155 College Lane, in Vero Beach, FL 32966



February 12, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Schumann Center Room D-229

February 14, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Schumann Center Room D-229

February 20, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Schumann Center Room D-229

February 22, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Schumann Center Room D-229

February 26, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Schumann Center Room D-229

February 28, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Schumann Center Room D-229

To R.S.V.P., visit https://connect.irsc.edu/event/483325. For more information, contact Jasmine Morgan at 772-226-2522 or email jmorgan1@irsc.edu.

IRSC Pruitt Campus – 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986



February 22, 2024, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Building J, Room 134

To RSVP, visit https://connect.irsc.edu/event/493129. For more information, contact Edwin Vazquez at 772-336-6214 or email evazquez@irsc.edu.

IRSC Dixon Hendry Campus – 2229 NW 9th Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972



February 15, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Building B, Room 142

March 21, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Building B, Room 142

April 18, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Building B, Room 142

May 16, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Building B, Room 142

June 20, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Building B, Room 142

July 18, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Building B, Room 142

To RSVP, visit https://connect.irsc.edu/event/484154. For more information, contact Christina Smith at 863-824-6006 or email csmith25h@irsc.edu.

IRSC Chastain Campus – 2400 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997



February 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Building A, Room 111

To RSVP, visit https://connect.irsc.edu/event/irsc.events.483194. For more information, contact Alex Arnold at 772-462-7444 or email Aarnold@irsc.edu.