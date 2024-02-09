FPPD: Heavy Security and Street Closures in Downtown Fort Pierce Monday for Hearing in Trump Documents Case

Fort Pierce - Friday February 9, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) has advised that there will be temporary road closures around the Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce on Monday for a closed door hearing in the felony documents case against former President Trump.

Fort Pierce Police are working with other "local, state, and federal partners to enhance security and ensure public safety" states a release from the Police Department. The public should "expect temporary road closures, travel detours, and delays on the roadways directly surrounding the Courthouse," which is located on 101 South U.S. Highway 1, in Fort Pierce.

Trump faces 32 felony counts of willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, 6 felony counts of obstruction-related crimes; and 2 felony counts of false statements under oath. A total of 40 charges.

The documents trial is currently scheduled to begin in Fort Pierce Federal Court before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on May 20th of this year.

During the morning session on Monday Judge Cannon will hear from defense attorneys for Trump, and his alleged co-conspirators, Waltine Torre Nauta, and Carlos De Oliveira. Their lawyers are expected to renew their request for a delay in the start of the trail.

Neither the ex-president or his alleged co-conspirators are expected to be present at the hearing.

In the afternoon session, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Justice Department's Special Counsel attorneys will argue against any further delay.

In addition, the Special Counsel attorneys are expecting asking Judge Cannon to reconsider her denial of their request to seal or redact some of the evidence provided to Trumps lawyers during the discovery process.

In their motion they argue that "That discovery material, if publicly docketed in unredacted form as the Court has ordered, would disclose the identities of numerous potential witnesses ... exposing them to significant and immediate risks of threats, intimidation, and harassment, as has already happened to witnesses, law enforcement agents, judicial officers, and Department of Justice employees whose identities have been disclosed in cases in which defendant Trump is involved."

They maintain that Judge Cannon's decision not to seal or redact certain documents is "wrong .... and should be reconsidered."