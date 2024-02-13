Port St. Lucie Detectives Save the Life of a Suspect Who Swallowed a Fentanyl Pill During a Traffic Stop

PSLPD Marquise Allen

PSLPD Lauryn Leavitt

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday February 13, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) officers saved the life of a young man who swallowed fentanyl during a traffic stop last month.

It happened on January 26, a Friday night, just after 11 p.m.

PSLPD Special Investigations detectives stopped a white Honda sedan after they observed numerous traffic violations, including an improper turn, speeding, and an unlawful lane change. The car was pulled over in a parking lot at 3199 SW Darwin Boulevard.

At the wheel was 22-year-old Lauryn Leavitt. Beside her was 25-year-old Marquise Allen.

As they approached the car, the detectives could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from it. Both occupants were asked to step outside.

Leavitt was then told to to empty her pockets. A blue circular pill with “M-30” stamped on it was discovered. Based on the detective's training, the pill was suspected to be fentanyl, according to a news release issued by PSLPD Master Sergeant Dominick Mesiti.

While speaking with detectives, Leavitt said she witnessed Allen swallow fentanyl during the beginning of the traffic stop.

The detectives then turned to Allen and began questioning him, but his speech began to slow and he seemed unsteady on his feet. He said he felt like he was going to pass out, and he asked for an ambulance. Allen then collapsed, and one detective placed him in the rescue position, while another detective retrieved Narcan. A St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) ambulance was called.

Detective Marc Stotler administered two doses of Narcan, but there was no effect and Allen stopped breathing. Detective Oliver Adams immediately began CPR.

As more officers and detectives arrived, two more doses of Narcan were administered, but Allen did not regain consciousness. However Officer Adams continued CPR, and finally Allen's pulse was restored. When the SLCFD ambulance crew arrived they took over the rescue effort.

Allen was rushed to Cleveland Clinic in Tradition where he was eventually stabilized, regained conscious and began breathing again.

PSLPD detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and found a Coach Backpack on the front passenger floorboard inside of which they found a Kel Tec .22 WSM Handgun bearing Serial #WYJU85. The magazine was loaded, but there was no round in the chamber. Another magazine containing 26 .22 WSM rounds, which seated in the handgun, was also found.

Additional .22 WSM rounds were found inside a black Kel Tec Handgun case which was in the trunk of the car. An ATT Packing Slip made out to Marquise Allen was found in the front passenger door compartment.

A burnt marijuana cigarette was stuck in a cup in the rear driver side door and a brown Louis Vuitton bag on the front passenger floorboard.

The Louis Vuitton bag contained the following:



A digital Scale with white powder residue which field tested positive for Fentanyl.

A clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance which later field tested positive for cocaine. This powder later weighed approximately 41 grams in the bag.

The detectives also found a clear glass jar in the car which contained:

A 9 and additional fragments of Alprazolam pills identified by their Rx markings.

Two Ziplock baggies containing 10 circular blue in color "M 30" pills with fragments which field tested positive for Fentanyl.

And a pill container in a plastic baggy, tied in a knot, was also found between the rear passenger seat near the seatbelt. Inside it was:

An off-white colored rock like substance which field tested positive for Cocaine, and later weighed in at 3.0 grams.

One circular pill, and additional fragments of a pill, that were blue in color. The pill had an Rx marking of "M 30". It later field tested positive for Fentanyl

Allen was arrested and charged with:



Obstructing Justice - Tampering with Evidence in a criminal proceeding

A Weapons Offense - Use and display of a firearm during a felony

Drug Charges

- Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription

- Trafficking in 28 grams or less of Cocaine

- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to sell within a 1,000 feet of a specified area

- Possession and/or use of drug equipment

Leavitt was also arrested and charged with:



Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription

Possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana

Possession and/or use of drug equipment

Both Allen and Leavitt are currently incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail.