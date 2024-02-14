IRC Supervisor of Elections - 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline Approaching

Indian River County - Wednesday February 14, 2024: Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan reminds voters that the deadline for registering to vote or to change your party affiliation is February 20 for the upcoming 2024 Republican Presidential Preference Primary Election.

“Voters only have a few days left to register to vote or update their party affiliation to be in effect for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary Election. I encourage all eligible voters to check their voter registration status and make sure that their information is up-to-date,” said Supervisor Swan.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means that only voters who are registered members of the Republican Party are eligible to vote in this election.

For those who still need to register to vote or make a party change, the simplest way is online at: RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Paper applications are also available at the Supervisor of Elections office, public libraries, tax collector offices, and government offices handling social services. Paper applications may be returned via U.S. mail or in person to the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections office located at 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach. The Elections Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for residents wishing to submit a paper application.

Registered voters who need to make updates to their name and/or address are not affected by the voter registration deadline, but are encouraged to make these updates prior to Election Day to avoid any delays at the polls.

There are three options to cast your ballot in the March 19 Republican Presidential Preference Primary Election

· By Mail

· Early Voting (visit www.VoteIndianRiver.gov for dates and times)

· Election Day

For more information regarding your voter registration status, visit www.VoteIndianRiver.gov or call (772) 226-4700.