Polling Place Change for Indian River County Voters in Precinct 25

Indian River County - Thursday February 15, 2024: Voters in Indian River County who reside in Precinct 25 will have a new polling place for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election on March 19.

On Election Day, Precinct 25 voters will cast their ballot at the Vero Beach Moose Lodge #1822 located at 226 43rd Avenue. Supervisor of Elections, Leslie Swan, indicated that this permanent polling place change impacts approximately 6,400 registered voters within Indian River County.

New voter information cards are in the mail to all voters affected by this polling place change indicating the voters’ new polling location and address. The Elections Office will display signage at Freedom Church located at 455 58th Avenue, SW directing individuals to the new polling location, Vero Beach Moose Lodge #1822. Voters can verify their Election Day polling site by visiting the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections website at www.VoteIndianRiver.gov. or contacting the Elections Office at 772-226-4700.

In addition to Election Day voting at your assigned polling location, the Supervisor of Elections offers early voting and vote-by-mail options. Early voting is offered at three early voting sites located throughout the county. For the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election, early voting begins on Saturday, March 9 and runs through Saturday, March 16 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the following sites in Indian River County:



Supervisor of Elections office at 4375 43 rd Avenue, Vero Beach



Avenue, Vero Beach IRC Main Library at 1600 21 st Street, Vero Beach



Street, Vero Beach Sebastian City Hall Council Chambers at 1225 Main Street, Sebastian

Voters may request a vote-by-mail ballot on-line at www.VoteIndianRiver.gov or by calling 226-4700. The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Thursday, March 7 at 5 p.m. In order to be counted, vote-by-mail ballots must be signed and received by the Supervisor of Elections office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

As a convenience to voters, vote-by-mail ballots may also be personally delivered to any one of the three early voting locations during voting hours. All ballots delivered to early voting sites will be returned daily to the Supervisor of Elections office. Voters can track their vote-by-mail ballot at the Elections office website at www.VoteIndianRiver.gov. Remember, vote-by-mail ballots cannot be accepted at polling places on Election Day.