Woman on Foot, on the Tracks, in Indian River County, Struck and Killed by a Brightline Passenger Train Friday Evening

Indian River County - Monday February 19, 2024: A 35-year-old woman on foot was struck and killed by a Brightline passenger train Friday night.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) reports that it happened just after 7 p.m. at the 4th Street railroad crossing just West of US Highway 1, and immediately south of Vero Beach. The woman's body was recovered about 100 yards north of that intersection.

IRCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Kevin Jaworski has identified the woman as Emily Kayser. It is not know why she was on the tracks, on foot.

Her death is the second fatal pedestrian strike by a Brightline train in Indian River County. A 29-year-old man was found dead Jan. 29 off the tracks just north of Highland Drive Southeast.

'The Alliance for Safe Trains', a citizen advocacy group which has been critical of Brightline's safety record, reports on the number of deaths that have occurred.

This latest death would raise the total to 109 people who have died after being by a Brightline train since the rail carrier began operations in 2018.

Brightline is the deadliest rail carrier in the county, according to Federal Railroad Administration data.