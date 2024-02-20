IRCSO: Donna Smith Charged With 2nd Degree Murder in the Death of Her Live-In Boyfriend Jeffrey Simmons

Indian River County - Tuesday February 20, 2024: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) has charged 49-year-old Donna Smith with second-degree murder.

During a news conference via Zoom today, Sheriff Eric Flowers said that Smith called 911 Monday night to tell police that she had just shot and killed her live-in boyfriend, 57-year-old Jeffrey Simmons.

The shooting happened in an office at the Vista Royale golf community where Simmons worked.

Under questioning by the 911 operator, Sheriff Flowers said that Smith initially claimed that she had been "chased" and "choked by Simmons, suggesting that the shooting was in self defense.

However Sheriff Flowers said that the investigation revealed that Smith and Simmons had a verbal argument in their apartment. Simmons then left. Smith left soon after and went to Simmons' office where, Sheriff Flowers said "it appears as though Ms. Smith was waiting for Mr. Simmons to arrive."

When he entered, Sheriff Flowers said, Smith fired two shots and killed him.

Flowers said there was no sign of a struggle in the office, and Smith's claim that Simmons chased her proved to be "the opposite ... she actually went after him after he left the apartment."