VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Indonesian Communications Satellite Into Orbit From Cape Canaveral

Cape Canaveral - Tuesday February 20, 2024: A Space X Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched and Indonesian communications satellite into orbit a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Cape Canaveral Tuesday afternoon.

The Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 mission took off Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This was the 17th time that this Falcon 9 first stage booster has been used. It previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and eight Starlink missions.