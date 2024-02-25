Donate
A preview of the Michigan's presidential primary

By Sarah McCammon,
Elena Moore
Published February 25, 2024 at 5:50 PM EST

One day after the South Carolina primary, Nikki Haley and former president Trump are looking ahead. NPR's Scott Detrow previews the Michigan primary.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
