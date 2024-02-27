It's Not Official Yet, But There is Little Doubt That Stuart Has Won the Contract from Brightline for a Treasure Coast Train Stop

Treasure Coast - Tuesday February 27, 2024: Fort Pierce versus Stuart. The competition to convince Brightline to build a train station in their city was fierce.

And although it’s not official yet, there is little doubt that the high speed rail carrier has decided to build its next train station stop in Stuart.

Stuart Mayor Becky Bruner got the word in an email from her City Manager Monday morning. “And when I looked at it I couldn’t believe it, it was like ‘Oh my gosh! This is so exciting.’ To know it’s going to stop her now, it just won’t be zipping by us. Very, very exciting, yea, happy, happy!”

Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson said her City Manager also got a call from Brightline Monday morning. “Somebody at Brightline talked to my City Manager and said they had nothing to announce officially yet. Its probably true, I’m not doubting it, but I’m only telling you that that’s what they told us as late as yesterday. and if they change their mind and want to come to Fort Pierce, they’re welcome.”

Mayor Bruner thinks that it was the amenities offered by downtown Stuart that won the day. “I believe it’s all the work we’ve done in the last 30, 35 years, the redevelopment. Everywhere you go in our downtown Stuart is just beautiful shops, restaurants. We’re sitting right on the river, we have a Hilton they’re going to build. That’s what people want, it’s the beauty of our town.”

“Good for her, she’s a cheer leader for her city and I am for my city," said Mayor Hudson in response, adding, "From where I sit, we’re the better choice. If it is indeed Stuart I say congratulations and I say we’ll move on.”