IRCSO: Two Men Found Shot to Death in an Indian River County Neighborhood

Indian River County - Tuesday March 12, 2024: Two men were found shot to death outside a home in the Vero Lake Estates neighborhood of Indian River County Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday Indian River County Sheriff Deputies responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of 79th Street and 105th Court. One of the victims was found in the front yard said IRC Sheriff Eric Flowers, the other was found dead in front of a car that had been damaged by gunfire.

There was cash scattered about the scene, which could be an indication that the killings were related to a drug deal, but Sheriff Flowers said that it is too early in the investigation to conclude that yet.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.