AAA: Florida Gas Prices Have Fall 15-Cents Over the Past Nine Days

Florida - Monday April 8, 2024: Florida gas prices are on a 9-day streak of declines, falling a total of 15 cents. On Sunday, the state average was $3.47 a gallon, down 12 cents from a week ago.

"Pump prices are once again below year-ago levels, but upward pressure has moved back into the market," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The U.S. price of oil surged to new 2024 highs last week, which could cause gas prices to move higher."

On Friday, domestic oil prices settled at $86.91 a barrel. That's up 4% from the week before, and $3/b more than the previous 2024 high, recorded two weeks earlier.

Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) "petroleum analysts attribute the oil price gains to demand concerns amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas, and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries," Jenkins continued. "Interestingly enough, similar gains were not seen in the gasoline futures market."

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.69), Naples ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.56)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.26), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.33), Pensacola ($3.37)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

