Fatal Crash on I-95 in St. Lucie County Closes All Southbound Lanes at Indrio Road Exit

FDOT/FL511.com

Fort Pierce - Monday April 15, 2024: A fatal crash on I-95 in St. Lucie County claimed the life of at least 1 person this morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the near Indrio Road exit. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers arrived at the scene at 4:47 a.m. Ten minutes later they ordered a full closure of all south-bound lanes, as well as a partial closure of 2 north-bound lanes.

South-bound traffic was directed off the interstate at Route 60 in Vero Beach.

The closure was still in effect at 10 a.m. Monday morning impacting a 7.3-mile stretch of the highway from the Vero Beach exit to Fort Pierce.