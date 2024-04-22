AAA: Average Price for a Gallon of Gas in Florida Set Yet Another 2024 Record High Last Week

Florida - April 22 2024: On Wednesday of last week the average Florida gas price had risen 13 cents to a new 2024 record high of $3.64 per gallon.

From there, the state average declined 6 cents through the weekend. Sunday's state average had fallen to $3.58 per gallon. Sunday's price of $3.58 per gallon is 2 cents higher than a month ago, but 14 cents less than this time last year.

"Volatility in the oil market has greatly contributed to rising prices at the pump in recent weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil prices have been reacting to rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and OPEC's decision to extend production cuts, in effort to crimp global fuel supplies."

About half the price of gasoline is influenced by the price of oil. Higher oil prices contribute to higher gasoline production costs. Through the first quarter of the year, the price of oil averaged around $75 per barrel. Since mid-March, the price of oil has averaged nearly $84 per barrel. During that same time, the state average has mostly remained above $3.50 per gallon.

Last year's high was $3.85 per gallon. At that time, the price of oil reached a high of nearly $94 per barrel. The year before that, in 2022, the state average reached a high of $4.89 per gallon. That's when oil peaked at $123.70 a barrel.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.77), Naples ($3.71), Homosassa Springs ($3.65)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.29), Panama City ($3.31), Pensacola ($3.32)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

