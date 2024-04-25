VIDEO: MCSO - Drug Suspect, Fleeing at Speeds Over 100 MPH, Crashed and Caught

MCSO Cody Allen Nance

Martin County - Thursday April 25, 2024: An Arkansas man led authorities on a reckless high-speed chase last night, endangering other motorists and a night construction crew before he crashed into a water truck and was taken into custody.

Travelling at speeds over 100 MPH, 33-year-old Cody Allen Nance led pursuing patrol cars on, and off I-95. He sped through Martin County and into St. Lucie County, then back again into Martin County.

At one point he got back onto I-95 driving south, against the traffic, in the northbound lanes. He narrowly avoided crashing into other vehicles.

2024-00057698 - Pursuit.mp4

Martin County Sheriff Deputies temporarily called off their ground pursuit because of the danger. However, MCSO Air 1 continued to maintain a visual on Nance as he entered St. Lucie County.

The incident began when Nance fled from a routine traffic stop. He sped away. Nance is facing drug possession charges, he was also wanted on a parole violation, and he was driving a vehicle with expired tags.

When Nance turned around and re-entered Martin County along Martin Highway he approached a night construction crew. Deputies deployed stop sticks on the roadway to slow him down before he reached the construction site. Still traveling at a high rate of speed, when he hit the stop sticks, flattening his tires, he veered to the left off the roadway. Workers watched from the side of the road as he slammed into a water truck at the construction site.

Despite the impact, Nance got out of the vehicle, raised his hands and surrendered. He was quickly taken into custody by MCSO Deputies.

Nance was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.

Nance was arrested and jailed on charges of fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, petit theft, failure to register a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and violating parole.