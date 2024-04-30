Six-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect Wednesday in Florida

Florida - Tuesday April 30, 2024: Effective tomorrow, Wednesday May 1, abortions in Florida will be banned after six-weeks of pregnancy.

The six week ban replaces the 15 week ban which is currently in effect.

Earlier this month, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that a privacy clause in the state Constitution does not protect abortion rights, effectively giving the go-ahead to the six-week limit.

Critics of the law maintain that the six-week restriction amounts to a virtual ban on abortions.

“We have been seeing so many patients in the month of April," said Michelle Quesada, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood. "Really, our schedule in the last few days leading up to the six-week ban has been packed. I know that, even though our clinic hours are pretty set, our staff has been staying long hours."

Supporters of the six-week ban are touting millions of dollars included in the law, earmarked for pro-life pregnancy resource centers.

“We are able to embrace them and help them," said Dr. Grazie Christie, the medical director of the Pregnancy Help Centers of the Archdiocese of Miami. "Many times, all they need really is support, like the spiritual, psychological, and loving support of someone who says, ‘it’s hard, but we are here for you, and we can help you’.”

Abortion will be one of the biggest issues in this year’s elections, with supporters and opponents gearing up for a massive fight about a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that seeks to ensure abortion rights in Florida.