Wrong Way Crash Shuts Down Northbound Stretch of the Turnpike in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday May 1, 2024: A wrong-way driver heading south in the northbound lanes of Florida's turnpike crashed head-on into another vehicle shortly before 10 AM this morning in Martin County.

Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the crash around 10 AM and reports two people were injured, one of them with critical injuries. That person was flown by LifeStar to Lawnwood Medical Center with what MCFR says were "life-threatening injuries." The other person suffered "minor injuries."

The crash involved a van and a semi-truck. It occurred at mile marker 133 near the Martin Downs Boulevard exit. The Martin County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to seek alternate routes because the northbound lanes of the Turnpike will be shut down for hours.

Drivers are advised to get off of the northbound Turnpike at Indiantown Road and head over to the northbound entrance to Interstate 95 at Indiantown Road.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.