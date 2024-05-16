Demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 Building Scheduled for Summer of 2024

Florida - Thursday May 16, 2024: The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building in Parkland is scheduled to take place this summer, immediately following the conclusion of the 2023/24 school year.

Demolition is expected to begin on or about June 17th, about a week after the last day of school.

Broward County Public Schools reached that decision in consultation with health and safety experts, and out of concern for the well-being of students and staff on campus.

A news release on the Broward County Schools website states:

"We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else. In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations. As we continue to heal, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community and will provide updates as information becomes available. We are thankful to the students, parents and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as well as the Parkland community for their patience and understanding."

The 1200 building was the site of the Parkland school massacre on February 14, 2018 during which 14 students and 3 faculty members were killed. The incident is the 5th deadliest school shooting in U.S. history after:

1. April 16, 2007 - Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Va. - 33 dead

2. Dec. 14, 2012 - Sandy Hook Elementary, Newtown, Ct. - 28 dead

3. May 24, 2022 - Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Texas - 18 dead

4. Aug. 1, 1966 - University of Texas, Austin, Texas - 18 dead

5. Feb. 14, 2018 - M.S. Douglas High School, Parkland Fl. - 17 dead