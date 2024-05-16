VISIT FLORIDA, Yet Again, Reports Record Breaking Tourism Numbers

Florida - Thursday May 16, 2024: VISIT FLORIDA Thursday announced that tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year hit 40.6 million visitors. That is the highest ever recorded for a single quarter.

In addition, revised 2023 tourism figures show Florida welcomed more than 140. million visitors last year, a 2.3% increase from 2022's record-breaking arrival numbers.

“Florida continues to welcome visitors with open arms,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “The record-breaking visitation seen in 2023 and continued through the first quarter of 2024 reaffirms Florida's status as a must-visit destination for travelers worldwide.”

“Once again, Florida leads the nation as an unrivaled destination for tourists,” said the Governor in a news release reacting to the latest arrival figures.

The Numbers

According to the revised number for 2023, Florida welcomed 140.6 million visitors, marking an increase of 2.3% from 2022's record-breaking figure and establishing a new benchmark for visitation to the state. Domestic visitation reached an all-time high, with 129.1 million domestic visitors choosing to come to Florida in 2023, along with 8.3 million overseas visitors and 3.2 million Canadian visitors.

The momentum of unprecedented growth carried into the first quarter of 2024, with domestic visitation hitting a new high of 37.2 million, the highest ever recorded for a single quarter. Overseas visitation stood at 2.1 million, and Canadian visitation rose to 1.3 million. The total visitation for Q1 2024 shattered records, with an impressive 40.6 million visitors, a 1.2% year-over-year increase and the highest number of visitors ever received in a single quarter.

Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA's revised 2023 visitation estimates include:



Grand total visitation has been revised from 135.0m (down -1.7% year over year) to 140.6m (up 2.3% YoY), making 2023 another record year for highest visitation ever.

Domestic visitation in 2023 was revised from -3.8% YoY to +1.1% YoY, making 2023 the highest level of domestic visitation ever.

Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA's Quarter 1 visitation estimates include:



Preliminary estimates indicate that 40.6 million total visitors (in person-trips) traveled to Florida in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a +1.2% increase from Q1 2023. This was the largest number of visitors on record for a single quarter, driven by the continuing recovery of international travel and continued strong domestic performance. Domestic visitors were 91.6% of the total, while overseas visitors accounted for 5.2% and Canadian visitors accounted for 3.2%.

Domestic visitation in Q1 2024 is estimated at a record high 37.2 million, a +0.2% increase from Q1 2023.

The preliminary air/non-air ratio for domestic, non-resident visitors in Q1 2024 is estimated at 38.2%/61.8%. The share of visitors traveling by air exceeded both Q1 2023 and pre-pandemic Q1 2019.

Overseas visitation is estimated at 2.1 million in Q1 2024, an +18.4% increase from Q1 2023. Visitation was down by -6.4% from Q1 2019, marking the closest that overseas visitation has come to full recovery since the onset of the pandemic.

Canadian visitation is estimated at 1.3 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 6.9% from Q1 2023.

Total enplanements at 19 Florida airports increased by +9.4% in Q1 2024 from Q1 2023, climbing to 30.2 million.

Orlando International was the state’s busiest airport with 7.6 million enplanements (+6.8%), followed by Miami with 7.5 million (+12.1%). The largest relative increase in enplanements was seen at Fort Myers airport (+25.2%), though Tallahassee also saw notable growth (+18.7%). The only airports to see decreases were Sanford (-3.5%) and Daytona (-0.6%).

Domestic enplanements at 19 Florida airports grew by +8.9% in Q1 2024 from Q1 2023. Domestic enplanements accounted for 81.6% of total enplanements, down from 82.0% in Q1 2023.

VISIT FLORIDA conducts regular revisions to visitor estimates, ensuring data accuracy as new information is collected and resources are identified.

As tourism to Florida continues to soar to new heights, these record-breaking figures underscore the state's unwavering appeal. With unparalleled natural beauty, world-class attractions, and a commitment to freedom, Florida remains a beacon for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.