Two Gunned Down Saturday Morning in Fort Pierce; Suspect Then Killed in Shoot-Out With Police

Fort Pierce - Monday May 20, 2024: Shortly after 11 a.m. on May 18, 2024, multiple Fort Pierce Police officers responded to 911 calls about a possible shooting victim in the area of North 24th Street and Avenue M. While on scene and providing care for the victim, officers heard multiple gunshots nearby and immediately started trying to locate the person who was firing the weapon.

A short time later, in the 1600 block of North 25th Street near Avenue P, officers encountered 28-year-old Bernard Smith, of Fort Pierce, who was armed. Officers and Smith exchanged gunfire, with Smith being fatally wounded. None of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.

Multiple Fort Pierce Police officers and deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area and located two other shooting victims. In addition to Smith, two of the victims succumbed to their wounds and the third victim was in serious condition at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. The names of the victims haven’t yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Per standard operating procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The Fort Pierce Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave per Fort Pierce Police policy.

“This is something that officers are constantly faced with, the dangers of what they have to encounter on the streets,” said Fort Pierce Police Major Michael Santiago. “Fortunately, our highly trained officers were able to end this violent spree before it went any further.”

Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney reiterated that it’s important for everyone to realize the dangers officers face on a daily basis. She also offered thanks to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their assistance in the case.

“We are brothers and sisters when it comes to the fight to keep our community safe and we’re working this together,” Chief Hobley-Burney said.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesse Love at 772-302-4790. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.