Fort Pierce Police Chief Urges Residents to Help Curb the City's Gun Violence

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 13, 2024: Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney read a statement to reporters Thursday morning urging the community to help police stem the rash of shootings in recent weeks.

Reading from a prepared statement, she acknowledged that the 11 shootings in May were too many.

Since May 12 ten people in the north-west section of the Sunrise city have been the victims of gunfire. Three of them died, and a number of the wounded were juveniles. There has been only one shooting so far this month.

"Gun violence is not just a police problem," said the Chief, it is everyone's problem "and the community must be involved."

Chief Hobley-Burney defended her Department’s efforts to curb the gun violence, but emphasized they can’t do it without the community’s help. “Some know who the shooters are, some know where the guns are being kept, some witness these events and remain silent,” she said.

The Chief urged the residents of Fort Pierce to get more involved and help police stop the gun violence. "I am pleading with the community that they have to do their part in keeping our community safe, they must," she said. "I thank you for being here and God Bless you.”

After reading her statement Chief Hobley-Burney left the podium and did not take any questions from reporters.