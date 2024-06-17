AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fall 5-Cents

Florida - Monday June 17, 2024: Florida gas prices have declined the past three consecutive weeks, falling to the lowest level since mid-February.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.25 per gallon. That's 5 cents less than a week ago, 25 cents less than last month, and 19 cents less than this time last year.

"Summertime road trips have become less expensive thanks to falling crude oil and gasoline futures prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, oil prices did regain some strength last week, which could cause the plunge at the pump to stall."

The U.S. price for crude oil rose nearly $3 per barrel (4%) last week. Oil analysts attribute the gains to expectations that voluntary production cuts, agreed to by OPEC and its allies, would contribute to tightness in the oil market during the summer driving season. Additionally, gas prices received some upward pressure on strong implied demand numbers, in a weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Naples ($3.34), Miami ($3.33)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.05), Pensacola ($3.07), Panama City ($3.07)

AAA Florida

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

