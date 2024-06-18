NHC: Potential Cyclone in the Gulf Headed for Mexico; A Low East of Bahamas Could Impact South-East U.S. Coast

NOAA

Florida - Tuesday June 18, 2024: A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may become the first tropical cyclone of the season.

1. Gulf of Mexico: Located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is already calling it 'Potential Tropical Cyclone One'. It is tracking west northwest and parts of southern Texas are already under a Tropical Storm Watch. This system is likely to become Tropical Storm Alberto later today with 40 MPH winds. Forecasters have it making landfall in central Mexico, with possible impacts on southern Texas. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

NOAA

2. Southwestern Atlantic Ocean:

An area of cloudiness and showers located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is associated with a surface trough and an upper-level area of low pressure.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some gradual development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward.

The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeastern United States on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

NOAA

3. Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

Another broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system early next week while it moves slowly northward or northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.