Port St. Lucie - Wednesday June 19, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have surrounded an armed person who is barricaded in a car at 'Landings at Tradition,' a shopping mall in Port St. Lucie.

A picture posted on the PSLPD Facebook page shows officers with their guns drawn. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and no further details are available at this time.