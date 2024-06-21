VIDEO: Woman Accused of Shooting Her Boyfriend, Barricades Herself Inside Hobe Sound Home, Finally Surrenders to Authorities

Hobe Sound - Friday June 21, 2024: Martin County Sheriff Office (MCSO) Deputies took a woman into custody Friday morning following a tense standoff after she allegedly shot her boyfriend and barricaded herself inside her Hobe Sound home.

The man she is accused of shooting was rush to the hospital with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The standoff happened in the 9100 block of Southeast Parkway Drive in Hobe Sound. The MCSO SWAT Team, negotiators, and multiple units set up along that street and outside the home.

A robotic devise was used to discharge tear gas into the home and the woman eventually surrendered just before 10 AM Friday morning.

Her identity and the name of the man shot have not yet been released.