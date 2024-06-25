Amore Pools Owner Chrystal Washburn Sentenced to 30-Years in Prison for Conducting an "Organized Scheme to Defraud"

IRCSO Chrystal Washburn

IRCSO Bryan Washburn

Treasure Coast - Tuesday June 25, 2024: The owner of Amore Pools, 42-year-old Chrystal Washburn was sentenced to 30 years in prison today by 19th Circuit Court Judge Dan L. Vaughn.

During her trial last month she was found guilty of engaging in an "organized scheme to defraud" by devising a pool contracting scheme that defrauded homeowners on the Treasure Coast and surrounding counties. There were more than 120 victims of Amore Pools who put down deposits for swimming pools that were never built.

Washburn, a resident of Vero Beach, was convicted on seven counts of identity fraud, two counts of money laundering, as well as insurance fraud, and contracting without a license.

Washburn’s husband, 37-year-old Bryan Washburn, was convicted by a jury in 2022. He is currently 30 years in prison. He was found guilty of nine felony counts, including identity theft and money laundering of more than $100,000, as well as taking part in his wife's 'organized scheme to defraud.'

Both Washburns were prosecuted by the Florida Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution

“This couple promised to deliver dream pools, but left holes in Floridians’ hearts and backyards, by abandoning pool projects and stealing more than $1.2 million in cash," said Attorney General Ashley Moody in a statement issued following Washburn's sentencing hearing.