Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Launches Free, On-Demand, Transportation Service with Extended Hours and Boundary Expansion

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 25, 2024: The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) is expanding its current transportation options for City residents within the FPRA area.

Freebee, the innovative on-demand transportation service, is expanding its free service to provide greater accessibility and convenience for the Fort Pierce community. This service expansion aims to support economic activity for nearby businesses and improve mobility for residents within the FPRA area.

Key Features of the Service Include:

o Free Rides: Riders can enjoy complimentary transportation within the designated service area, making it easier and more affordable to travel around the community.

o Extended Hours: The service hours have been extended to ensure accessibility during peak times and late evenings, accommodating the diverse needs of residents and businesses alike.

o Geofence Boundary: The service operates within a carefully mapped-out geofence boundary, covering essential locations within the FPRA area.

By extending service hours and offering complimentary rides, the FPRA aims to foster greater mobility and support local businesses by connecting residents to essential destinations more conveniently than ever before. The expansion now includes all the FPRA as well as US 1 from Taylor Creek to Heathcote Botanical Gardens and Okeechobee Road west to Jenkins Road, Lincoln Park West to 33rd Street, and North to Avenue Q.

New Extended Hours:

o Monday-Wednesday: 8 AM – 6 PM

o Thursday: 8 AM – 8 PM

o Friday: 8 AM – 10 PM

o Saturday: 10 AM – 10 PM

o Sunday: 10 AM – 8 PM

The on-demand transportation service can be accessed via Freebee’s mobile app, available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Users simply input their pickup and drop-off locations within the geofenced area to request a ride. For those without a smartphone or those requiring additional accessibility accommodations, please call 855-918-3733.

The FPRA will continue to monitor ridership and make adjustments to boundaries and hours as needed to best serve the community.

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://cityoffortpierce.com/1066/Freebee.