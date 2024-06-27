SLC EDC: Amazon Warehouse on Midway Road in Port St. Lucie Will Begin Hiring Monday, July 1st

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 27, 2024: The Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County has announced on its Facebook page that the 1 million SF Amazon warehouse on Midway Road in Port St. Lucie will be opening soon.

Hiring will start next week on Monday, July 1, for 1,000 full-time positions at a starting wage of $17.50/hour. Additional seasonal and part-time flex positions will be opening up later this year.

Job postings will be online starting tomorrow, Friday, June 28, with about 150-200 jobs open each Friday night for the next three months.

Amazon has a very specific hiring process for its hourly workforce:

1. Job postings open up sometime between 7PM and midnight on Fridays (starting June 28). If you go to the site before then, you may not see any jobs. About 150-250 positions will open up EACH Friday night for the next 12 weeks or so. Once those slots are taken, the site will indicate there are no jobs available.

2. Job seekers MUST start the process by applying at www.amazon.com/flexiblejobs (do not use any other site). Once there, click on the Jobs Near Me button -- you'll be able to put in your zip code if the location is not showing.

3. If job slots are still available, you'll see different shift options and can click on one and then on the apply button.

4. Once your application is finished, you will be offered to choose a day and time to attend a new hire event -- for the Midway Road warehouse, the new hire events will be held in St. Lucie West until Amazon's recruitment office is set up on site. Bring your ID with you, also an oral drug test swab will be taken -- Amazon is no longer testing for marijuana use, however. If the applicant passes the drug screen and background check, an employment start date will be provided.

Don't be discouraged if you log in and the positions are already gone, simply add your email or cell number to the space at the bottom of the page and Amazon will email or text you when the next set of job postings open up the following Friday night.

Applicants must be fluent enough in English to be able to follow directions and work safely. No GED or high school diploma is needed, no previous experience is needed. Amazon trains its workforce and provides the tools they need to succeed and grow with the company.

Amazon offers FT workers medical/ dental/ vision insurance from Day One, tuition support and other training after 90 days, 401K, four-day work weeks, flexible scheduling, premium pay for some shifts, career advancement opportunities, and bonus opportunities. You must be age 18+.

For applicants with significant management or professional experience, the process is different and positions are posted now at https://amazon.jobs/en/ -- all others must apply at amazon.com/flexiblejobs and follow the process above.