NWS Melbourne: Moderate to Major Heat Risk for East-Central Florida This Morning; Scattered to Numerous Showers and Storms This Afternoon

East-Central Florida - Friday June 28, 2024: Hot and humid conditions continue today with a Moderate to Major Heat Risk across East-Central Florida.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with peak heat index values around 102 to 107 before increasing storms and cloud cover later into the afternoon begin to bring some relief.

Locally heavy rain will be the primary threat this afternoon.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Hot and humid conditions continue today, and a Moderate to Major Heat Risk exists across the area. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with peak heat index values around 102 to 107 before increasing storms and cloud cover later into the afternoon begin to bring some relief. If outdoors today, remain well hydrated and take plenty of breaks inside air conditioned spaces.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the weekend with a Moderate to Major Heat Risk outlook over east central Florida. It is recommended to take frequent breaks out of the sun and drink plenty of water during the hottest part of the days.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are forecast to develop into this afternoon and evening, as sea breeze boundaries push inland and collide across east central Florida, mainly west of I-95. Storms will generally move slowly toward the east, with some of this activity potentially pushing back toward the coast and just offshore through late afternoon and early evening.

Some stronger storms will again be possible, with the main threats being frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds to 40 to 50 mph and locally heavy rainfall.

Through the weekend, scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms are forecast each day, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. The primary threats will be cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Slower moving or persistent storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches today. This may lead to temporary minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

A Low to Moderate Risk of rip currents is expected to continue through the weekend.