Operation Knockdown - IRC Sheriff Detectives and DEA Agents Bust Drug Ring Operating Out of Vero Beach Arcade

Indian River County - Tuesday February 2, 2024: Following up on the recent success of Operation Ghostbuster, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO) Special Investigations Unit along with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration continued to target mid to high level drug traffickers in Indian River County in a second operation dubbed, “Operation Knockdown”.

IRCSO

Operation Ghostbuster, conducted in the first half of 2023, resulted in the arrests of fifteen individuals for trafficking Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine throughout Indian River County. Operation Ghostbuster resulted in the seizure of 13.7 pounds of Cocaine, 9.2 pounds of Methamphetamine, 2.9 pounds of Fentanyl, along with $26,332 in U.S. Currency.

Operation Knockdown, conducted in the second half of 2023, resulted in the arrest of twelve individuals for selling large amounts of the deadly drug Fentanyl, pressed Fentanyl pills made to look like prescription pain killers, along with Methamphetamine to undercover detectives. None of the subjects arrested in Operation Knockdown were strangers to law enforcement, with many of them having long criminal histories in and around Indian River County. At least two of the subjects arrested in Operation Knockdown were also suspects in active cases related to drug overdose deaths in Indian River County.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank both the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, who provided assistance during the course of Operation Knockdown. The combined efforts of detectives and agents from all three agencies resulted in the seizure of an additional 5.4 pounds of Methamphetamine, 1 pound of Fentanyl (powder and pressed pills), along with one ounce of Cocaine.

NOTE:

One of the subjects arrested in Operation Knockdown, Marlon Clarke, was previously arrested for Racketeering during Operation Weeping Willow in 2022. Clarke, who was released on bail for the charge of Racketeering (Oct. 2022), was identified as a source of pressed Fentanyl pills during Operation Knockdown.