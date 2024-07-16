Special Counsel Jack Smith Intends to Appeal Judge Cannon's Decision to Throw Out the Trump Classified Documents Case

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 16, 2024: As expected, Special Counsel Jack Smith intends to appeal Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents caseagainst former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, hours after Judge Cannon threw out the case, Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Smith's office, said in a statement to reporters that the Justice Department had authorized an appeal. The Special Prosecutor will seek to have the indictment against Trump re-instated, as well as have Judge Cannon removed and get the case assigned to another Judge.

It is not yet clear when the appeal will be filed, or how long it will take for the appeals court to rule.

Within 30 days, Smith needs to file with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. It could take months for that court to get briefs from both Smith and Trump, potentially hold oral arguments, and then issue a decision. If the Supreme Court takes the issue up, the appeal could probably drag on into the new year and that makes it virtually impossible for a trial to take place before the November presidential election.

There may not even be a trial now. If Trump wins the presidential election, he is expected to order the Justice Department to drop the case.