Fort Pierce Partners with Forerunner for a New Floodplain Management Platform

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 6, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce has announced a new partnership with Forerunner, a cutting-edge floodplain management platform that provides property-level flood risk information.

The city’s floodplain management operations will be integrated into a new multi-functional tool that will provide residents with flood risk data and documentation for individual properties

This collaboration aims to enhance the city's floodplain management, compliance, and community outreach efforts, providing a one-stop shop for nearly 50,000 residents to easily access vital flood risk information.

As part of this partnership, Fort Pierce will launch a new flood risk portal. This user-friendly tool is designed to make it simpler for residents, real estate and insurance professionals, developers, and others to access detailed flood risk information for individual properties. The portal will include building and insurance compliance requirements as well as elevation certificates.

“One of the best ways we can protect our community from flood damage is by providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions and get prepared,” said Paul Thomas, Building Director for the City of Fort Pierce. “Although we are fortunate to not face category 5 hurricanes every year, we want to ensure we are ready if and when one comes our way.”

Fort Pierce faces the unique challenge of managing both coastal and riverine floodplains, along with heavy rainfall from coastal storms, tropical storms, and hurricanes. While the city hasn’t experienced a major hurricane event since Hurricane Wilma in 2005, it remains committed to prioritizing flood risk management both now and in the future.

“Keeping residents informed about flood risk and making resources easily accessible are some of the most impactful ways to increase resilience and mitigate damage,” said Susanna Pho, Co-Founder and COO of Forerunner. “We’re excited to support the Fort Pierce community in their public education efforts and in the exceptional floodplain management work they’re doing every day.”

Residents can learn more by visiting the new flood risk portal on the city’s website at https://cityoffortpierce.com/133/Flood-Protection.