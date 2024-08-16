Congressman Mast Calls on Fort Pierce City Manager Mimms to Resign

Fort Pierce - Friday August 16, 2024: In a statement posted on his X account 21 District Congressman Brian Mast is calling on Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms to resign.

Mimms was arrested Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on charges of Bid Tampering and Official Misconduct, both felonies. On Thursday, the Fort Pierce City Commission voted unanimously to place Mimms on administrative leave with full pay and benefits. Fort Pierce City Clerk Linda Cox was named the temporary City Manager.

In a tweet on X posted Thursday, Mast wrote:

"A judge and jury will decide if Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms is guilty or innocent. In the meantime, he should resign.

If he does not resign, Mayor Hudson and City Commissioners Curtis Johnson and Arnold Gaines, who have been unwilling to vote him out previously, should vote to remove him now.

I love Fort Pierce and its people: It is my home. But as I have said this bluntly before, we deserve a city government that addresses homelessness, crime, and the garbage everywhere, which tarnishes one of the most naturally beautiful places in Florida.

Across much of our city, kids cannot walk to school or the local park without their parents having to fear for their life.

Over the past year, I’ve sent hundreds of messages to Fort Pierce City Hall with documented proof of major decay that no resident should have to tolerate.

Most of this time, this decay is not addressed. So, yes. Please fire him now. It is a long time coming."