Florida Department of Environmental Protection to Consider Allowing Golf Courses Within Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Treasure Coast - Wednesday August 21, 2024: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is proposing to amend the Unit Management Plan for Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

Part of the proposed amendment includes utilizing one-thousand acres of the park to develop golf courses over pristine natural habitat, including sand pine scrub habitat which has been designated globally imperiled.

The Jonathan Dickinson State Park is an historic site located in Martin County, between Hobe Sound and Tequesta. The park includes the Elsa Kimbell Environmental Education Research Center and a variety of natural habitats, including sand pine scrub, pine flatwoods, mangroves, and river swamps.

The meeting to consider this "unit management plan" amendment is scheduled for Tuesday August 27 between 3 and 4 PM. It will be held in the River Room at The Flagler of Stuart at 201 SW Flagler Avenue in Stuart.

The time and place of the meeting can be found on the FDEP website HERE. It is worth noting that next to "Public Notice" on this DEP web page is the word - "no".

The proposal to develop golf courses inside the park follows a Monday news release from FDEP which announced a 'Great Outdoors Initiative' that would allow increased recreational and lodging facilities to be constructed within Florida's.