Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Begins Tomorrow, as the Height of Hurricane Season Approaches

Florida - Friday August 23, 2024: Starting tomorrow, Saturday August 24, Florida consumers will be able to purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from the state sales tax.

This is the second 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. It starts just ahead of the height of hurricane season in September. It runs through Friday September 6th.

The first disaster preparedness tax holiday was held at the start of this hurricane season between June 1 and June 14.

These two tax holidays, and others, are part of a package of tax exempt holidays passed by the Florida Legislature during this past legislative session.

The Department of Revenue created a webpage to provide information for consumers and businesses about these tax holiday's. That webpage can be found HERE.

CONSUMERS and BUSINESSES

During the 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, the following qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Department of Revenue

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales at theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.

Have questions? The 2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday FAQs for Consumers might help.

For more information on implementing the sales tax holiday, please see the Department of Revenue's Tax Information Publication on the 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday or the 2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday FAQs for Businesses.