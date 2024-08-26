St. Lucie County Primary Election Recount - Jennifer Frey Wins the GOP Nomination for St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections by 4 Votes

St. Lucie County - Monday August 26, 2024: After all the primary votes had been re-counted Saturday, Republican Jennifer Frey came out ahead by just 4 votes, still enough to defeat rival George Umansky and make her the GOP's nominee for St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections in the November General Election

After all the votes had been counted in last Tuesday's Primary Election, St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker told WQCS News that Frey had just 2 votes more than Umansky. Under state law, an outcome that close requires a recount, which Walker said began Tuesday night soon after the polls closed.

The manual and machine ballot re-count of all the votes cast was completed Saturday evening and forwarded to the Florida Secretary of State Sunday.

The recount showed that Frey had gained only 2 additional votes in what is seen as the closest margin of victory in a St. Lucie County election that anyone can remember.

RECOUNT RESULTS

Frey: 12,790 votes

Umansky: 12,786 votes

Frey is now the Republican nominee for the Supervisor of Elections position. She will compete for that position in the November General Election against Walker who is seeking her 12th term as the St Lucie County Supervisor of Elections.