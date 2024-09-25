Helene Closings & Other Announcements

Here are the latest updates on closings due to Helene:

Indian River State College will reopen on Friday, September 27, 2024, 8 a.m., and classes will resume as scheduled.

Indian River County:

The School District of Indian River County said schools will be open Friday, September 27. All district students and employees should follow their regular schedule.

Martin County:

Martin County School District-operated schools and offices will reopen on Friday, September 27. For more details, visit the Martin County School District.

All County offices: currently open.

Library System branches: Blake, Peter & Julie Cummings, and Hoke Libraries: Thursday, September 26 hours 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (all scheduled evening events are canceled).

All other branches will maintain their regular hours of 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Constitutional Offices:

Martin County Property Appraiser: closed Thursday, September 26.

Martin County Clerk of Court and Comptroller: currently open.

Martin County 19th Judicial Circuit: currently open.

Martin County Tax Collector: closed Thursday, September 26.

Florida Department of Health - Indiantown Location: Closed Thursday, September 26

Martin County beaches: Unguarded with double red flags and no swimming allowed until further notice.

South Florida Water Management District:

All District lands will close tonight, Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m., and are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, September 27.

All District boat locks will close at the end of operating hours tonight, Wednesday, September 25 and will reopen on Friday, September 27 for normal operating hours.

Okeechobee County:

After monitoring the local impact of Hurricane Helene, and in consultation with the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, all Okeechobee County public schools will reopen tomorrow, Friday, September 27th. If conditions in your area do not allow for your child to come to school safely, his or her absence will be excused.

All Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee) offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in response to severe weather impacts. Normal operations will resume on Friday, September 27, 2024.

St. Lucie County:

St. Lucie Public Schools will be open tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 27.

