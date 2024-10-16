DeSantis, FDEM Director Guthrie say Army Corps’ Blue Roof Program activated in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis and Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie announced several initiatives Tuesday aimed at helping Floridians recover from Hurricane Milton.

First, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Blue Roof program has officially been activated in Florida today to help Floridians whose roofs were damaged during Milton.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the free service provides fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. Residents can sign up at blueroof.gov.

But Guthrie is warning that scammers may try to take advantage of people needing repairs:

“If somebody's trying to charge you to put a blue roof on, tell them to go away. Residents impacted by Hurricane Milton can sign up for this no-cost service, by visiting blueroof.gov,” said Guthrie.

Federal disaster recovery centers, or DRCs, have also started to open in Florida today. Guthrie said these centers run separately and parallel to state-run hurricane assistance centers.

“If you want to work your case through FEMA, you’ve got to go to a DRC. However, at a multi-agency resource center, we can help you register with FEMA,” said Guthrie.

Governor Ron DeSantis also announced Tuesday that four state-run insurance villages run by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis are opening throughout the state this week.

Watch the governor's full press conference:

Floridians can get free help filing claims and with other insurance needs at these sites.

Sites are now open at Bradenton City Hall in Manatee County and the Long Center in Clearwater. On Wednesday, a site at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland will open. A fourth location is planned at the Plant City Strawberry Festival in Hillsborough County.

DeSantis said each location will be open from 9 until 5, seven days a week, and will remain open as long as there is a demand.

In total, on Tuesday, the governor presented $900,000 from the Florida Disaster Fund in awards to several nonprofit organizations helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton.

About half the money went to the following nonprofits: Team Rubicon, Tool Bank USA, Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, Faith Responders, Rebuilding Tampa Bay, SBP, All Hands and Hearts, CWS, Samaritan’s Purse, and Plain Compassion Disaster Response.

The other went to nonprofits supporting first responders and law enforcement.

He also announced that Hope Florida will be handing out $100 dollar Walmart gift cards at Hope Bus locations throughout the state.

For help now, call Hope Florida at 1-833-GET-HOPE.

