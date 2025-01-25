Fresh Air Weekend: Jesse Eisenberg; Pamela Anderson

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'A Real Pain,' Jesse Eisenberg asks: What is the purpose of 'tragedy tourism'? Eisenberg's film follows two cousins on a Jewish heritage tour of Poland, which includes a stop at the Majdanek death camp. The story draws on his own family history — and his struggle with OCD.

Pamela Anderson had an 'amazing, wild, messy life' — and she's still reinventing: Pamela Anderson's role as a lifeguard on Baywatch made her a global sex symbol in the '90s. But she longed to be taken seriously as a performer and person. Her new film is The Last Showgirl.

