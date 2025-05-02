Indian River State College Celebrates Spring 2025 Commencement

With pomp, circumstance, and countless camera flashes capturing tearful smiles, Indian River State College triumphantly concluded its Spring 2025 Commencement, bestowing hard-earned degrees and certificates upon more than 2,100 jubilant graduates across six distinguished ceremonies at the Westside Center.

The celebrations highlighted an exceptional graduating class featuring over 300 Promise Program completers - many the first in their families to don graduation regalia - showcasing the River's unwavering commitment to transforming lives through accessible, high-quality education. As proud families embraced their graduates, this milestone moment reinforced the College’s role in cultivating a highly skilled local workforce that addresses the Treasure Coast region's evolving economic landscape and brings dreams within reach for thousands of determined students.

The River transformed its three-day commencement into a heartfelt celebration of achievement. Graduates receiving bachelor's degrees, associate degrees, nursing credentials, career and technical education certifications, GED diplomas, and Educator Preparation certificates crossed the stage beaming with pride, while families cheered each milestone. The venue buzzed with emotional embraces as outstanding scholars were honored, marking not just academic excellence but the beginning of countless promising new chapters.

Commencement speakers included Chris B. Williams, dynamic motivational speaker and former ESPN analyst; La Toya Young, proud Indian River State College graduate and trailblazer as the first female African American fire paramedic in St. Lucie County; St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro, proud Indian River State College alumnus; and Dr. Rayna Letourneau, executive director of the Florida Center for Nursing. The national anthem was performed by Abelard Cesar, Academic Coordinator at Indian River State College.

"Commencement represents the culmination of years of dedication and the dawn of new possibilities,” said Indian River State College President Timothy E. Moore, Ph.D. “As I watched our 2,100 graduates cross the stage, I was struck by the extraordinary journeys and shared determination that brought them to this moment. Each graduate embodies our mission at Indian River State College, where we transform lives through education. Our Promise Program completers demonstrate that when we remove barriers to education, talent flourishes. These graduates aren't just entering the workforce – they're becoming the innovators, caregivers, and leaders our Treasure Coast region needs. We celebrate not only what they have accomplished, but what they will accomplish as they carry their River experience into a future of endless potential. Congratulations to all graduates!"

The Indian River State College Promise Program provides tuition-free associate degrees to eligible high school graduates in Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties. Sponsored by the Indian River State College Foundation and funded through generous donor philanthropy, the program aims to make college education broadly accessible.

"The academic achievements we celebrate this week represent years of dedication from our graduates. Indian River State College's approach to education—from GED diplomas to bachelor's degrees—ensures we meet students wherever they are on their journey,” said Provost Heather J. Belmont, Ph.D. “These 2,100 graduates have mastered content knowledge and developed the critical thinking and professional skills needed for success. Their accomplishments reflect both their personal perseverance and the River's commitment to accessible, high-quality education that strengthens the Treasure Coast region."