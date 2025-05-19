Florida Gaming Control Commission Takes Action at Six Okeechobee Facilities

Last month, the Florida Gaming Control Commission took enforcement action against illegal gambling operations at 10 locations in South and Central Florida. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Deland Police Department, Daytona Beach Police Department, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Dade City Police Department, and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office partnered in the operations. Seven Notices to Appear were issued for operators, including charges of Possession of Slot Machines, Keeping of a Gambling House, and Juvenile Possession of Illegal Drugs. Pending additional investigations into these cases may result in further charges. Six of the locations were in Okeechobee County, the most for any area in this crackdown.

Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machines permitted only in licensed gaming facilities: eight pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and six Seminole Tribe of Florida establishments. It is illegal to operate slot machines or other unauthorized gambling machines at any unlicensed facility.

“The Commission is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners as we collaboratively tackle illegal gaming throughout our state,” stated Florida Gaming Control Commission Acting Executive Director Ross Marshman. “Slot machine gaming is only legal in a handful of places across the state – folks can check out our website to see the map of those authorized locations. Communities and business owners should be wary of any establishment operating these types of gaming devices outside those authorized locations.”

In April, agents seized nearly 100 illegal slot machines along with more than $60,000. Locations included:

• Mobil Gas Station, 4993 U.S. Hwy 441 South, Okeechobee. Agents seized four illegal slot machines and more than $6,000 cash. One Notice to Appear (NTA) was issued for Keeping of a Gambling House.

• Citgo Gas Station, 3621 SE 34th Ave., Okeechobee. Staff were notified of law enforcement presence in the area and removed all illegal slot machines and related currency from the premises, resulting in zero illegal gambling machines or cash seized. One NTA was issued for Keeping of a Gambling House.

• Shell Gas Station, 3609 U.S. Hwy 441 Southeast, Okeechobee. Agents seized five illegal slot machines and more than $1,500 cash. Felony arrest warrants are pending.

• Exhale Smoke Shop, 3651 U.S. Hwy 441 Southeast, Units 7 and 8, Okeechobee. Agents seized three illegal slot machines and more than $1,000 cash. Two NTAs were issued for Keeping of a Gambling House and one NTA for Juvenile Possession of Illegal Drugs.

• Bill's Mini Mart, 3007 S.R. 70 East, Okeechobee. Agents seized three illegal slot machines and more than $500 cash. Felony arrest warrants are pending.

• A&J Discount Food Mart, 4340 SE 26th Street, Okeechobee. Agents seized two illegal slot machines and nearly $100 cash. Felony arrest warrants are pending.

• Dolly’s Old Town Tavern, 1410 E New York Ave, DeLand. Agents seized 14 illegal slot machines, along with more than $8,000 cash. An NTA was issued to the store owner for charges of Possession of Slot Machines and Keeping of a Gambling House.

• OB’s Restaurant & Lounge, 1750 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand. Agents seized eight illegal slot machines along with only $1.00 cash, as staff were notified of law enforcement presence in the area and took preemptive actions by unplugging machines and removing currency from the premises.

• Unnamed Illegal Facility,1112 Beville Rd, Unit E Daytona Beach. Agents seized 33 illegal slot machines, and more than $8,500 cash. An NTA was issued to the store owner for Possession of Slot Machines.

• Play for Keeps, 37927 Heath Place, Dade City. Agents seized 24 illegal slot machines along with more than $33,000 cash. An NTA was issued to the store manager for Keeping a Gambling House as well as 24 counts of Possession of Slot Machines.

Legal gaming establishments ensure player protections, generate state revenue, and uphold game integrity. Anyone found possessing illegal slot machines faces criminal charges and may incur administrative fines of up to $10,000 per machine. Business permits and liquor licenses may also be suspended for violations of Florida’s gambling laws.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is responsible for exercising all regulatory and executive powers of the state with respect to legal gaming, including pari-mutuel wagering, cardrooms, slot machine facilities, oversight of gaming compacts, and other forms of gambling authorized by state law, excluding the lottery, as well as directly enforcing Florida’s gaming laws and combatting illegal gambling activities. Concerns about illegal gambling activities or facilities in Florida are valuable and can be reported online at FLGaming.gov/File-a-Report, by email at Contact@FLGaming.gov, or by phone at 850-880-3433.