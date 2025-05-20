George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' has died

Fans of the classic TV sitcom Cheers are raising a beer stein for one of its beloved cast members, actor George Wendt. He played Norm Peterson, a beer-loving regular at the bar "where everybody knows your name." Wendt's publicist, Melissa Nathan shared a statement from his family who confirmed on Tuesday that the 76-year-old actor died peacefully in his sleep at home.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," his family wrote. "He will be missed forever."

Wendt was born on the South Side of Chicago, and got his start in the 1970s performing with the prestigious improv comedy troupe The Second City. After that, he began appearing in bit parts on iconic TV shows including Taxi and M*A*S*H.

On Saturday Night Live in 1991, he appeared as a Chicago Bears "superfan" named Bob Swerski who gathered to cheer on "Da Bears." He also played the irritated dad of Macaulay Culkin's character in Michael Jackson's 1991 Black or White music video.

AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo George Wendt appeared as Norm in every episode of Cheers, earning six Primetime Emmy nominations.

Wendt also appeared in movies including Dreamscape (1984), House (1985), Fletch (1985), and Spice World (1997).

But the role he was most known for was as Norm, who was in every episode of the NBC show Cheers, which ran from 1982 until 1993. As the lovable barfly, Wendt earned six consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a comedy series.

He went on to reprise the role in the show's spinoffs The Tortellis (1987) and Frasier. Wendt also starred in The George Wendt Show (1995), a short-lived sitcom in which he played a car mechanic and radio host.

Among Wendt's survivors are his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, his three kids and his nephew, actor Jason Sudeikis.

