WQCS and IRSC Public Media Need Your Support More Than Ever

You may have recently heard about the funding cuts that are affecting public media. Here at WQCS, we lost our funding from Tallahassee and will be losing our Community Service Grant from Washington DC. Together, this amounts to a loss of close to $250,000 for WQCS. To be clear, this does not mean that WQCS is going to “Shut Down” or “Go Away”. In the spirit of Public Media, we will not sensationalize or exaggerate our loss. What it does mean is that we will have tough decisions in the coming weeks about what programs to keep, what coverage might have to be scaled back, and how we can save additional funds.

We have always operated by cherishing every donor dollar, and not wasting it. But we need your help now more than we ever have needed it in our forty-three years. Please, help us keep all the programming you love on the air. Click here or call 772-462-7813. With your support, we can keep everything you love about WQCS, and continue to grow across the region.

