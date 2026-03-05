No matter what happens at the Oscars, Delroy Lindo embraces 'the joy of this moment'

Over the course of his decades-long career on stage and in Hollywood, Sinners actor Delroy Lindo has experienced firsthand what he calls the "disappointments, the vicissitudes of the industry."

On Feb. 22, at the BAFTA awards in London, Lindo and Sinners co-star Michael B. Jordan were the first presenters of the evening when a man with Tourette syndrome shouted a racial slur.

Initially, Lindo says, he questioned if he had heard correctly. Then, he says, he adjusted his glasses and read the teleprompter: "I processed in the way that I process, in a nanosecond. Mike did similarly, and we went on and did our jobs."

Lindo describes the BAFTA incident as "something that started out negatively becoming a positive." A week after the BAFTAs, he appeared with Sinners director Ryan Coogler at the NAACP awards.

"The fact that I could stand there in a room predominantly of our people … and feel safe, feel loved, feel supported," he says. "I just wanted to officially, formally say thank you to our people and to all of the people who have supported us as a result of that event, that incident."

Sinners is a haunting vampire thriller about twins (both played by Jordan) who open a juke joint in 1930s Mississippi. The film has been nominated for a record 16 Academy Awards, including best actor for Jordan and best supporting actor for Lindo, who plays a blues musician named Delta Slim.

This is Lindo's first Oscar nomination; five years ago, many felt his performance in the Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods deserved recognition from the Academy. When that didn't happen, Lindo admits he was disappointed, but he had no choice but to move on.

"I have never taken my marbles and gone home," he says. "And I want to claim that I will not do that now. I will continue working."

Interview highlights

On his preparation to play Delta Slim

Various people have mentioned … [that] my presence reminds them of an uncle or their grandfather, somebody that they knew from their families, and that is a huge compliment, but more importantly than being a compliment, it's an affirmation for the work. My preparation for this started with Ryan sending me two books, Blues People, by Amiri Baraka — who was [known as] LeRoi Jones when he wrote the book — and Deep Blues, by Robert Palmer.

/ Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures Lindo, shown above in his role as Delta Slim, says director Ryan Coogler "created a sacred space for all of us" on the Sinners set.

In reading those books and then referencing those books, continuing to reference those throughout production, I was given an entrée into the worlds, the lifestyles of these musicians. There's a certain kind of itinerant quality that they moved around a lot. The constant for them is their music, so that there is this deep-seated connection to the music.

On being Oscar-nominated for the first time — and thinking about other Black actors, including Halle Berry and Lou Gossett Jr., who had trouble getting work after their wins

I will not view it as a curse, because I am claiming the victory in this process, no matter what happens. Delroy Lindo

I will not view it as a curse, because I am claiming the victory in this process, no matter what happens. ... In terms of this moment, I absolutely am claiming, as much as I can, the joy of this moment. I'm not saying I don't have trepidation, I do. It's the reason I was not listening to the broadcast this year when the nominations were announced. I did not want to set myself up. But I'm … attempting as much as I can to fortify myself and know in my heart that I will continue working as an actor. I absolutely will.

On being "othered" as a child because of his race

Because my mom was studying to be a nurse they would not allow her to have an infant child with her on campus, so as a result of that, I was sent to live with a white family in a white working class area of London. … I was loved, I was cared for, but as a result of living with this family in this all-white neighborhood, I went to an all-white elementary or primary school. And I was literally the only Black child in an all-white school.

So one afternoon, after school had ended, I was playing with one of my playmates … And at a certain point in our game, a car pulls up, and this kid that I was playing with goes over to the car and has a very short conversation with whomever was in the car, which I now know was his parent, his father. He comes back and he ... says, "I can't play with you." And that was the end of the game.

On the experience of writing his forthcoming memoir

It's been healing, actually. I'm not denying that it has opened me up. I've been compelled to scrutinize myself. I'm using that word very advisedly, "scrutinized." It's a scrutiny, it's an examination of oneself. But in my case, because a very, very, very significant part of what I'm writing has to do with re-examining my relationship with my mom. And so my mom is a protagonist in my memoir. I'm told by my editor and by my publisher that one of the attractions to what I'm writing is that it is not a classic "celebrity memoir." I am examining history. I'm examining culture. I'm looking at certain passages of history through the lens of the "Windrush" experience [of Caribbean immigrants who came to the UK after World War II].

On getting a masters degree to help him write his mother's story

My mom deserved it. My mom is deserving. And not only is my mom deserving, by extension, all the people of the Windrush generation are deserving. Stories about Windrush are not part of the global cultural lexicon commensurate with its impact. The people of Windrush changed the definition of what it means to be British. There are all these Black and brown people, theretofore members of what used to be called the British Commonwealth. And they were invited by the British government to come to England, the United Kingdom, to help rebuild the United Kingdom in the aftermath of the destruction of World War II. My mom was part of that movement. They helped rebuild construction, construction industry, transportation industry, critically, the health industry, the NHS, the National Health Service. My mom is a nurse.

The reason that I went into NYU was because my original intention was to write a screenplay about my mom. I wanted to write a screenplay about my mom because I looked around and I thought: Where are the feature films that have as protagonist a Caribbean female, a Black female, where are they? ... I wanted to address that, I wanted to correct that, what I see as being an imbalance.

Ann Marie Baldonado and Susan Nyakundi produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.

Copyright 2026 NPR