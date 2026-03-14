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From golf greens to the Grammys: Leven Kali's unusual musical journey

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Michael LevittJustine Kenin
Published March 14, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT

Leven Kali brings the funk in his new album LK99. The Netherlands-born artist shares his inspiration and drive with NPR's Adrian Ma.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.