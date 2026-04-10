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From threats to civilization to a ceasefire: The week in Washington

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro,
Elena Moore
Published April 10, 2026 at 5:56 PM EDT

President Trump made a dramatic shift on Iran this week as critics within his own party pushed back on the war.

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All Things Considered
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore